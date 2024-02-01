MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Roth Capital lowered shares of MBIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of MBIA from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get MBIA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MBIA

Insider Activity at MBIA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 12,000 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $75,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,184 shares in the company, valued at $556,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBI. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MBIA by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of MBIA by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MBIA by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBIA Stock Performance

NYSE:MBI opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $311.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.45. MBIA has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($2.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($2.87). The business had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MBIA will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MBIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $8.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

About MBIA

(Get Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.