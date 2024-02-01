Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $598.00

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 598 ($7.60) and last traded at GBX 596 ($7.58), with a volume of 135862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 588.60 ($7.48).

Melrose Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29,540.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 562.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 520.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heather Lawrence bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £38,775 ($49,294.43). In other Melrose Industries news, insider David Lis sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.89), for a total value of £115,988 ($147,454.87). Also, insider Heather Lawrence acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £38,775 ($49,294.43). 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

