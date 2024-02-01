MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,711.81 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,800.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,622.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,409.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

