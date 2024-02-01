Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $168,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,696.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of MLAB opened at $91.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.45. The company has a market capitalization of $493.83 million, a P/E ratio of -654.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.96. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.86 and a fifty-two week high of $206.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.65 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -457.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Mesa Laboratories from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.