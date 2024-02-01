Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $465.00 at KeyCorp

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $380.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on META. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.35.

META opened at $390.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $406.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.51 and its 200 day moving average is $324.36.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 939,458 shares of company stock worth $328,784,197. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

