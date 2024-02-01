Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Shares Up 6.3%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.83 and last traded at C$3.72. 101,615 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 56,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$344.84 million, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 223.00%. The business had revenue of C$1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

In other news, Director Alexander Molyneux sold 8,938 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.16, for a total value of C$37,187.44. In other news, Director Alexander Molyneux sold 8,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.16, for a total value of C$37,187.44. Also, Senior Officer Sundeep Sara sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total transaction of C$110,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,167 shares of company stock valued at $452,213. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

