Meter Stephen Van Sells 1,660 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

FHI stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 122,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,930 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FHI. TD Cowen began coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

