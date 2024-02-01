MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,626,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MetLife by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 595,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30,093 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.80. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

