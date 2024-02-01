Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 20,650 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 128.8% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 78,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 44,047 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,313,000 after acquiring an additional 277,488 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,742,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,718,000 after acquiring an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of JPM stock opened at $174.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $501.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $178.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.35.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
