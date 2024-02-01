MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Stock Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 835,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,987,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,157,000 after purchasing an additional 565,972 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 122,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,019,000. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

MFA Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE MFA opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -368.41%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

