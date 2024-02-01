Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,530,452.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,530,452.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,984,131 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $85.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.61. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

