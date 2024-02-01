Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,434 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $397.58 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $415.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.20.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

