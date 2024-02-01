Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $455.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $420.00 to $455.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $411.06.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $397.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $415.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% in the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

