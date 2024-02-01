Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Barclays

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $421.00 to $475.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $397.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $415.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $74,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $705,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,985 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,066 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.