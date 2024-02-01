Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 39,571 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 51.14% of Kellanova worth $16,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 491.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in Kellanova by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $4,061,938.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,398,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,922,005.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,820,136. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

