Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 9,790 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of M&T Bank worth $19,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 178,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 6.6% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $481,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $138.10 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.54.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,122 shares of company stock worth $10,428,748 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTB

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.