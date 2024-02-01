Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,386 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Howmet Aerospace worth $16,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 178,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,059,000 after buying an additional 1,610,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,333,000 after buying an additional 107,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,838,000 after buying an additional 244,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,379,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.