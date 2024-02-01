Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,576 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of First Solar worth $16,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $121,554,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 889.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $98,671,000 after buying an additional 511,143 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $90,528,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. BNP Paribas began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

First Solar Stock Down 1.8 %

FSLR opened at $146.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

