Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $16.27 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $16,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 117,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 439,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $108.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

