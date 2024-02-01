Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.04 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Datadog worth $17,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Datadog by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after purchasing an additional 245,175 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 309,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,198,000 after acquiring an additional 89,019 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,879,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,879,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 146,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 711,989 shares of company stock worth $83,930,915. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $124.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.58. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,036.91, a PEG ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

