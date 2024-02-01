Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.10 Million Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $17,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.23. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $46.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.