Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.07 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of ResMed worth $20,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,803,000 after acquiring an additional 99,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,598,000 after acquiring an additional 96,840 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,508,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,501,000 after acquiring an additional 110,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $244,477,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of ResMed by 59,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,160 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $190.20 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.74%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.60.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

