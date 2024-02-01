Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.35 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,880 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Weyerhaeuser worth $20,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.