Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.98 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,456 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $20,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

Shares of IFF opened at $80.68 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $116.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.22, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

