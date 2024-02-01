Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,092,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,367 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Amcor worth $19,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 56,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Amcor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Amcor by 11.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 116.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth about $130,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Amcor Stock Down 1.4 %

AMCR stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

