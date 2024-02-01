Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,521 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of CBRE Group worth $21,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,405,000 after acquiring an additional 148,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,521 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,824,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,175,000 after acquiring an additional 294,954 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,726,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,146,000 after acquiring an additional 112,976 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE stock opened at $86.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

