Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Tractor Supply worth $20,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $773,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 63.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,419 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO stock opened at $224.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

