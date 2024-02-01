Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 32,344 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,344 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Cloudflare worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 172.1% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $947,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at $16,006,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $947,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at $16,006,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $19,479,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 941,667 shares of company stock worth $71,329,871. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET opened at $79.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $87.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average of $69.39.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Recommended Stories

