Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 33,873 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,873 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Pentair worth $16,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Pentair by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.88.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

