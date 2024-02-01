Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

NYSE MOD opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,926,795.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,856 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $825,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,625,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after acquiring an additional 541,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 149,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,355 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

