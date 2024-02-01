Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,667,000 after purchasing an additional 41,116 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ stock opened at $75.27 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

