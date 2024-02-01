MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.3% in the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 227.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,704,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $400.52 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.59 and a 12-month high of $442.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,277 shares of company stock valued at $56,878,501. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.50.

Get Our Latest Report on MongoDB

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.