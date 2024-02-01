Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 315 ($4.00) price objective on the stock.
Morgan Advanced Materials Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of MGAM stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.50) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £784.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1,290.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 271.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 257.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. Morgan Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215.50 ($2.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325 ($4.13).
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Advanced Materials
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.