Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 315 ($4.00) price objective on the stock.

Morgan Advanced Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MGAM stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.50) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £784.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1,290.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 271.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 257.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. Morgan Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215.50 ($2.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325 ($4.13).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

