Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Short Interest Update

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.1 days.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MNARF opened at $11.03 on Thursday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
