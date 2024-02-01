Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Short Interest Update

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.1 days.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNARF opened at $11.03 on Thursday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.