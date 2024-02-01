Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Raymond James

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MPLX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.13.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

