MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $617.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $544.00 to $617.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Edward Jones started coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $584.21.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $598.62 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $544.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 103.00% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

