M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 25.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SOFI. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $1,029,606.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

