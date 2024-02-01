M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,835 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lyft were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Lyft by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Lyft by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft
In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,905,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,345,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,972 shares of company stock worth $4,128,245. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Lyft Trading Down 1.6 %
Lyft stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.91.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
