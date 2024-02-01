M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after acquiring an additional 249,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

