M&T Bank Corp Has $218,000 Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,275,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,937,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 446,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,847,000 after buying an additional 35,868 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $130.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.52. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $780.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

