M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SLM were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,483,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $350,614,000 after acquiring an additional 75,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SLM by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,722,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,720,000 after acquiring an additional 117,381 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,920,000 after acquiring an additional 127,223 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.20 million. SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

SLM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

