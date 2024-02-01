M&T Bank Corp Purchases New Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NU by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NU in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in NU in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NU shares. TheStreet downgraded NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NU in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

