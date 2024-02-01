M&T Bank Corp Sells 10,852 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,852 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sight Sciences were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.47. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $206.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $20.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Sam Boong Park sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $28,085.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 126,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $277,394.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,922.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sam Boong Park sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $28,085.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 521,854 shares of company stock worth $1,459,475 and have sold 2,881,348 shares worth $16,864,181. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

