M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,125 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,338,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 876,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AM opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 123.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Get Our Latest Report on AM

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.