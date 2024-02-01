M&T Bank Corp Sells 201 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 97,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 477,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 33,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:PBH opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average is $60.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The business had revenue of $286.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

