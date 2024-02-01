M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,440 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI opened at $102.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $84.94 and a 12 month high of $103.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average of $96.76.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

