M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,093 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $17.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 633.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $1,269,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

