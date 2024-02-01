Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. Natera has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,566 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,965,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $54,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,284.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $141,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,965,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,962 shares of company stock valued at $40,706,960. 9.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Natera during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Natera by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

