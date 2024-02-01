National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 8.26%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PPL. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.38.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$46.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$45.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$38.79 and a 1 year high of C$47.56.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

