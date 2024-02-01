National Bank Financial Comments on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.35.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

TWM opened at C$0.93 on Thursday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.84 and a 1 year high of C$1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58. The stock has a market cap of C$397.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$582.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.00 million. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

